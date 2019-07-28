Cls Investments Lifted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Rockland Trust Co Has Trimmed Holding by $368,594

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1735.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 8,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,533 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,014 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31 million, down from 183,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64 million. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,461 shares to 236,408 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Savings Bank invested in 6,908 shares. Argi Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hs Management Prtn Limited Liability holds 1.92% or 766,595 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.35% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Regions Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 82,251 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Strategic Advisors Lc has 5,767 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. James Investment Research Inc owns 32 shares. 29,700 are held by Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Communication Mi Adv. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 907,170 shares. 5,749 are owned by Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt. Moreover, Cwh Cap Management has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Asset invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). American Mgmt Commerce has 200 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Gp Ltd owns 4,522 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 150,492 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Co holds 29,487 shares. Reliant Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 22,255 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance reported 25,000 shares stake. Fiera Corporation invested in 0.18% or 259,717 shares. First Midwest Bank Division reported 3,342 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) accumulated 7,998 shares. Mcrae Mngmt Inc reported 3.75% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Adage Capital Grp Limited Com has 0.35% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt accumulated 3,849 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amer Bank reported 30,545 shares. Accredited Incorporated holds 1,344 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. City Com has 954 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7,109 shares to 31,650 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DFE) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).