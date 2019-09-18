Cls Investments Increases Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Wallace Capital Management Decreased Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $3.36 Million

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 416.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 8,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 10,128 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $459,000, up from 1,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 5.61M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Combo Shows Superior Benefit for Co-Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 25,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 182,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24 million, down from 207,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.87. About 1.02M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DWM) by 6,532 shares to 220,327 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 33,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

