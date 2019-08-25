Cls Investments Increased Stake in Csx (CSX) as Share Price Declined; At&T Com (T) Holder Logan Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $2.37 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 76,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 800,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.11M, up from 724,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3401.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 13,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.48 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.19% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 1.18 million were accumulated by Impala Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 1.59 million shares. Raymond James Na reported 16,618 shares stake. 6,005 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough Inc. Steadfast Capital Lp holds 3.79% or 3.21M shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Augustine Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 28,476 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Primecap Comm Ca, California-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Conning Incorporated reported 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 8,308 were reported by Etrade Ltd. M Secs invested in 5,922 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company owns 580,043 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 21,254 shares to 1,018 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Limited Partnership has 28,618 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Lederer & Associate Investment Counsel Ca has 37,406 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 166,569 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Co. Bangor Retail Bank stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc owns 23,097 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Trust has 1.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 55,669 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com invested 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Limited Liability has 0.62% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7.97M shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fisher Asset Management reported 84,261 shares. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore stated it has 6.8% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blue has 15,759 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 438,909 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

