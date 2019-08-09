Cls Investments Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $1.09 Million; As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Keybank National Association Upped Position

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 140.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 194,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 332,504 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 138,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 25.28M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video)

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 2,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 3,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $338.65. About 2.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.28% or 16,395 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,120 shares. Lvm Limited Mi owns 52,944 shares. Towercrest Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Foundation has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 3,958 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 902 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 512 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 4.79% stake. Shine Investment Advisory Services has 997 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel, a California-based fund reported 16,679 shares. Cahill Advisors reported 4,560 shares. Cibc Markets Corp has invested 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 3,691 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 15,600 are owned by Andra Ap.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 32,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,998 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.