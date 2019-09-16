Cls Investments Holds Stake in Tucows (TCX); Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Hap Trading Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.74 Million

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 59.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 248,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 169,859 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 418,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.93% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 13.13M shares traded or 50.55% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.63M, up from 583,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $593.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 63,025 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty by 40,000 shares to 565,000 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 10,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,303 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Tucows (TCX) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ting to offer gigabit fiber Internet in Fullerton, CA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For VGT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 323% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tucows: 3 Terrible Businesses In 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Techs holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 140 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 499 shares in its portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 10.19% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Charles Schwab Inv owns 19,742 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 12,257 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 23,502 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 17,478 shares. 14,566 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 7,726 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 4,171 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 3,115 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 4,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95 million for 26.06 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 3.73M shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus stated it has 26,000 shares. Selz Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.34% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.40 million shares. D E Shaw Company accumulated 0% or 150,800 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 58,931 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,249 shares or 0% of the stock. Allstate Corp reported 0.05% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Point72 Asset Management Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 135,376 shares. Glenmede Co Na accumulated 0% or 16,772 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Rech Inc has invested 1.29% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.01% or 20,845 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WPX Energy Commences Tender Offers for Senior Notes due 2022 and 2023 – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WPX Energy Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 958,995 shares to 983,595 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 32,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.