Cls Investments Holds Stake in Home Depot (HD); First Quadrant LP Decreased Its Clorox Company (CLX) Holding by $1.54 Million as Stock Price Declined

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 9,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, down from 28,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $154.47. About 307,819 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 530.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 7,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 1,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $211.79. About 883,985 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 14,306 shares to 6,191 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 65,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,933 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 74,516 shares to 163,965 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 3,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $231.44 million for 20.87 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.