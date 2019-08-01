Cls Investments Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Decreased by $386,400; As Papa John’s International (PZZA) Market Value Declined, Bares Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $15.66 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 572,494 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 7,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 2,998 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 5.09M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation reported 125,581 shares stake. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 41,094 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Natixis stated it has 745,086 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 16,427 shares. Stevens Cap Lp owns 104,261 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2.11M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Montag A And Associates Inc has 0.19% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Jones Cos Lllp has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Oakbrook Investments invested 2.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arvest Bankshares Tru Division owns 272,847 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 6.10M shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 2.42 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,843 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 406,900 shares. Barr E S & holds 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 6,740 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 24,700 shares to 76,200 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 47,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 394,239 were reported by Macquarie Grp Limited. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 396,407 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 16,528 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 10,902 were reported by First Tru Advsrs L P. Cooper Creek Partners Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.43% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 247 shares. Voya Ltd Llc holds 0% or 8,894 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 8,132 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 57,703 shares. Oz Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 66,300 shares in its portfolio. Bares Management stated it has 1.87M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,972 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 90,831 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $353.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 260,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc..