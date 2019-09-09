Cls Investments Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Raised as Share Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Upped by Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 579.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 21,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,666 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 3,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 10.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 4.56M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 61,051 shares to 294,276 shares, valued at $33.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 264,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,418 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

