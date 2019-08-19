Cls Investments Has Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding by $1.23 Million

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 134.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 4,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 8,583 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 3,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 282,122 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 158.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 38,004 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 14,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 995,584 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares International Select Dividend Etf (IDV) by 2.35M shares to 17,660 shares, valued at $102.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Acwiindex Fd (ACWI) by 9,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,782 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 0.89% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Destination Wealth Management invested in 254 shares. Jefferies Fincl Gp invested in 0.12% or 22,160 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 18,447 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 129,030 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt reported 82,931 shares. Natl Bank owns 16,880 shares. 5,250 are owned by Fdx Advsrs Inc. Jane Street Grp Limited Co stated it has 50,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 6,252 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 0% or 414 shares. First Personal holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 294 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp reported 320,778 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 6,798 shares stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Challenges To HOS Revisions Likely, Regulations Expert Predicts – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.