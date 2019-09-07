Cls Investments Has Upped Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.09 Million; Abb LTD (Adr) (ABB) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Position

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (ABB) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 125,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 2.52M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.47M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 1.04M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 27/03/2018 – ABB ABBN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 26 FROM SFR 25; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA ORDER BACKLOG AT 116.3B RUPEES AS OF MARCH 31; 23/05/2018 – NITI AAYOG AND ABB INDIA PARTNER TO MAKE INDIA AI-READY; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Orders $9.77B; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 17/04/2018 – VW unit Electrify America selects suppliers for U.S. EV chargers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 2,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 3,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 46,623 shares to 801,111 shares, valued at $33.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 6,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (NYSE:HSBC).

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,546 shares to 6,695 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 84,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,988 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Planning Gru owns 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 665 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 86,401 shares. Moreover, Interocean Ltd Liability Co has 1.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greystone Managed Invests stated it has 24,479 shares. 740 are owned by Noesis Mangement. 140,774 are held by Pinebridge Invests L P. Moreover, Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Braun Stacey Associates stated it has 1.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.25% or 4.26M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 369,218 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel holds 1,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Field & Main Fincl Bank has invested 1.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability reported 0.63% stake. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Com reported 3,000 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP holds 1.67% or 575,535 shares.