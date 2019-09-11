Cls Investments Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Position Has Increased by Stralem & Co Inc

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 948.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 9,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,002 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 89,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 82,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 905,894 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth LP reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability owns 79,507 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has 0.71% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 389,343 shares. Ent Finance Serv stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 1.21 million shares. Timber Creek holds 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 3,050 shares. Argi Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,486 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And has 1.67% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 93,835 shares. Qci Asset Inc New York accumulated 2,658 shares. Moreover, Gabalex Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 2.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Violich Capital Mngmt reported 46,301 shares. 66,063 were reported by Nbt Bancshares N A New York. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,130 shares. Argent Trust has invested 1.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,785 shares to 59,147 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 20,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,980 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

