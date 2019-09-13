Cls Investments Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $423,255 as Share Value Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 3,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,047 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 10,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.75. About 1.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 70.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 58,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 24,420 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 82,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 3.66 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker Trust holds 15,732 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank stated it has 45,013 shares. 113,293 are held by Smith Asset Limited Partnership. Private Ocean Ltd Llc reported 3,657 shares. Eagle Global Limited Com invested in 4,787 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company reported 0.8% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Papp L Roy stated it has 9,865 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.52% or 808,123 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Tn holds 0.06% or 6,442 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak owns 1.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,841 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 2,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose And Communications Limited Liability invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hrt Limited Company stated it has 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dumont And Blake Advsrs Ltd stated it has 21,157 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 13,197 shares stake.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $408.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 170,057 shares to 628,466 shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 29,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,204 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.81 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 39,725 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $61.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 513,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,227 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).