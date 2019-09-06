Cls Investments Has Raised Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST); Boston Research & Management Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 340.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 4,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,122 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 1,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $296.97. About 1.58 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 10,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 63,142 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 52,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 7.72 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 65,663 shares to 100,933 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 33,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs Limited invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Beach Counsel Inc Pa owns 20,092 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Gru has 0.39% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,959 shares. Hitchwood Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Profit Investment Mgmt Limited holds 1.14% or 6,140 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 2,267 shares. Factory Mutual invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability reported 1.50 million shares. Meridian Management holds 9,650 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). California-based Van Hulzen Asset Limited has invested 0.86% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 1.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Winch Advisory Services Lc reported 9 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.37% or 740,787 shares in its portfolio. 355,838 are held by Aperio Grp.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.