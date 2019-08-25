Cls Investments Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $1.00 Million; Tillys (TLYS) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Tillys Inc (TLYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 53 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 44 reduced and sold holdings in Tillys Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 19.17 million shares, down from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tillys Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 26 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Cls Investments Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 948.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc acquired 9,048 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 10,002 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 954 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $237.19B valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.90 million for 10.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. The company has market cap of $244.15 million. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. for 568,090 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 418,300 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 0.52% invested in the company for 534,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.29% in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 693,103 shares.

Cls Investments Llc decreased Ishares Tr stake by 233,319 shares to 179 valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 6,092 shares and now owns 4,243 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fincl Group Inc stated it has 2,212 shares. Hamel has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc owns 685,813 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. 13,237 are held by Capital City Fl. Saratoga Rech & Inv owns 648,732 shares or 4.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 328,889 shares. Punch And Associates Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davis R M stated it has 1.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dana Invest has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Invsts invested in 0.09% or 3.41M shares. Frontier Mgmt Co stated it has 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Sabal Tru has 1.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Tru holds 0% or 1,073 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 8,638 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents $131.67 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.