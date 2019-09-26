Cls Investments Has Lifted Sap Se (SAP) Stake by $352,920; John G Ullman & Associates Has Upped Stake in Lindsay (LNN) by $453,050 as Stock Value Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 5,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 120,398 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90 million, up from 114,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.51. About 52,457 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 2316.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 2,707 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370,000, up from 112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.55 million shares traded or 97.42% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 26/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCY SAYS INVESTIGATING $60 MILLION SAP CONTRACT WITH WATER MINISTRY; 24/04/2018 – SAP, gaining market share, raises outlook; 13/04/2018 – Correct: SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Ries; 06/03/2018 – SAP CFO REITERATES THAT MARGINS TROUGHED IN 2017, TO RISE GOING FORWARD; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – NEORIS Included in Gartner Magic Quadrant Among Global SAP Implementation Service Providers; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 05/03/2018 – SAP Capital Markets Day 2018; 12/04/2018 – Aasonn Partners With PeopleDoc To Further SAP® SuccessFactors® By Providing A Complete HR Service Delivery Platform; 22/05/2018 – SAP Simplifies Communication and Connectivity with SAP® Live Link 365

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (NYSE:IR) by 43,400 shares to 47,716 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 35,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,650 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Tech Inc Class A (NYSE:WTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold LNN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 9.88 million shares or 5.59% more from 9.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). 23,254 were accumulated by Parametric Port Lc. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). 30,948 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement. 178,352 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 4,000 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 920 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 163,295 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 3,694 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,943 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Weik Cap owns 0.12% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 3,000 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 28,182 shares to 282,864 shares, valued at $35.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,738 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA).

