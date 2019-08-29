Cls Investments Has Increased Stake in Micron Technology (MU); Edgar Lomax Co Position in Bank Of America Com (BAC) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 19340.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 18,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 19,052 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, up from 98 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 8.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com (BAC) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 119,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 583,676 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, down from 703,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 23.22M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH ECONOMIST MICHELLE MEYER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to Stop Financing Makers of Military-Style Guns; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 233,319 shares to 179 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 3,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.90 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.