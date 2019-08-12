Cls Investments Has Increased Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB) as Share Price Rose; Halliburton Co Com (HAL) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Lowered Stake by $345,332 as Valuation Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 11,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 15,234 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447,000, down from 27,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 13.61M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 905.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 29,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 32,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.49M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 54,184 shares to 227,980 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (New) (NYSE:WFC) by 19,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Value (IWS).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 13.19 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge & Cox accumulated 0.69% or 28.66 million shares. Moreover, Moody Comml Bank Trust Division has 0.1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 127,594 shares. Caprock Gp stated it has 11,716 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Co reported 3,349 shares. One Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.32% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 363,878 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsr Ltd Co owns 14,007 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0.03% stake. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 164,894 shares. Cacti Asset Lc has invested 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hilton owns 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 9,610 shares. Veritable LP reported 33,075 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,013 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 356,952 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Srb reported 22,983 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 373,355 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,309 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 28,117 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First In has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bahl Gaynor has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bell National Bank & Trust invested 0.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Addenda Incorporated has 41,808 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated invested in 0% or 343 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 228,198 shares. Horrell Cap has 0.37% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hamel Associate owns 124,742 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited has 5,433 shares. Homrich & Berg accumulated 35,753 shares or 0.09% of the stock. St Germain D J Co reported 5,316 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,400 shares to 1,413 shares, valued at $133,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 12,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,566 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (TUR).

