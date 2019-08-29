Cls Investments Has Increased Cme Group (CME) Stake; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Cls Investments Llc increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 1095.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc acquired 5,456 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 5,954 shares with $980,000 value, up from 498 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $76.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $214.56. About 213,317 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Fund buying sends CME live cattle futures higher; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,764 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 29,856 shares with $53.17 million value, down from 31,620 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $887.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $30.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.57. About 1.57M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 22.52% above currents $1794.57 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Il has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Co invested in 0.75% or 3,137 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kdi Cap Partners Limited Company accumulated 480 shares or 0.3% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.4% or 1.05 million shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mgmt stated it has 5,816 shares or 4.6% of all its holdings. 2,781 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,089 shares. First State Bank Trust has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ckw Fin Gp invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hamel reported 278 shares. Blume Cap has 0.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 765 shares. 187,396 were reported by Whale Rock Mngmt Ltd Liability. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 182,795 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Barton Investment Management holds 13.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 46,416 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.55 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -8.93% below currents $214.56 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, June 5. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19000 target. Wells Fargo maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $150 target in Friday, March 22 report. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 26.

Cls Investments Llc decreased Ishares Inc (TUR) stake by 41,600 shares to 136,000 valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 432,370 shares and now owns 51,043 shares. Ishares Tr (IXUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,600 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 0.1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 74,547 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 116,948 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.33% or 34,376 shares. Syntal Limited holds 0.19% or 2,502 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 10,120 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Artisan Prtn Partnership has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pdts Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 60,000 shares. 81,681 were accumulated by Capital Fund Mngmt. Buckhead Capital Management Llc has invested 0.84% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.23% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Contravisory Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 280 shares. 2,076 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Friess Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 85,077 shares.