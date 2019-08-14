Cls Investments Has Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding; Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Its 3M Co Com (MMM) Position

Cls Investments Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 94.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc sold 3,954 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 213 shares with $22,000 value, down from 4,167 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $116.3. About 1.15 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 155,505 shares with $32.31 million value, down from 158,908 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $91.35B valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.79. About 2.85 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs Inc, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Paragon Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company owns 0.2% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 13,012 shares. Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 0.17% or 1,837 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 463 shares. Chilton Invest Com Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,711 shares. Cognios Limited stated it has 22,813 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Mechanics Natl Bank Department accumulated 20,596 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 37,829 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.24% or 142,802 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0.12% or 48,463 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora accumulated 3,366 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 6,891 shares. Bangor Financial Bank holds 0.08% or 3,946 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.50 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Inc (WM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cls Investments Llc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,861 shares to 6,750 valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 2.78 million shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 5,790 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Llc reported 43,090 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt has 0.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 2,064 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,657 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP accumulated 31,753 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 106,619 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.39% or 89,503 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Mngmt Lc reported 2.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Patten & Patten Inc Tn owns 1.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 50,696 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 219,460 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability invested 0.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nuveen Asset Limited Com reported 0.22% stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 23,995 shares to 38,960 valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 3,418 shares and now owns 7,277 shares. Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) was raised too.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.33 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 12 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18300 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.