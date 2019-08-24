Cls Investments Has Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $542,602; Ametek (AME) Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Stake by $44.47 Million as Share Price Rose

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 84.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 542,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 100,280 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, down from 642,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.12M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc analyzed 4,978 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 6,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 11,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $82.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24M shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And reported 8,225 shares. Utd Fire holds 0.69% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 17,000 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc reported 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.59% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fukoku Mutual Life Co invested in 3,700 shares. Tru Invest Advsr has invested 0.74% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First National Trust reported 17,505 shares. Private Harbour Investment And Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.94% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moneta Group Investment accumulated 15,502 shares. Willingdon Wealth has 0.38% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Capital Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 5,493 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors stated it has 16,910 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 8,068 shares to 8,533 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 136,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 280 are held by Private Ocean Llc. Guardian stated it has 915 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Palisade Cap Nj holds 122,272 shares. Eqis Mngmt holds 0.13% or 18,998 shares in its portfolio. Cim Ltd Liability reported 7,810 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp invested in 13,450 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 1.82M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 9,140 shares. Amalgamated Bank owns 29,999 shares. Captrust invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Canandaigua Comml Bank And Trust accumulated 0.05% or 3,150 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated has 1.08M shares. Perigon Wealth Lc reported 13,500 shares stake.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 322,643 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $62.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 537,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS).