Cls Investments Has Cut Holding in Smith A O (AOS) by $378,115 as Share Value Declined; Oberweis Asset Management Boosted Stake in Materion Corp. (MTRN) by $520,925

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Materion Corp. (MTRN) by 46.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 24,575 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Materion Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $62.78. About 58,531 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 15/03/2018 Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 18/04/2018 – Materion Recognized for Supplier Excellence; 07/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.65% STAKE IN MATERION CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.95 TO $2.10; 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Materion Backs FY Adj EPS $1.95-Adj EPS $2.10; 15/03/2018 – Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 19,311 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911,000, down from 27,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 551,707 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,500 shares to 1,930 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,043 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO).

More notable recent Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Materion: Limited Upside For Now – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Materion Collaborates with Plug and Play to Enable What’s Next in Advanced Materials Innovation – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Materion Corporation Conference Call Scheduled – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Materion +17% post Q4 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MTRN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 4.61% less from 18.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,647 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc reported 40,500 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 21,425 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,593 shares. Bogle Invest Lp De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,638 shares. Huntington Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc stated it has 164,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 10,066 shares. 1,110 were reported by First Interstate Comml Bank. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability has 691,069 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Teton Advsrs stated it has 101,500 shares. 15,012 were accumulated by Aperio Ltd Liability Corp. State Common Retirement Fund has 67,295 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Net Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,676 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 700 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 45,694 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 211,042 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Voya Mngmt holds 66,831 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust accumulated 5,696 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 2.23 million shares. U S holds 7,401 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 0.02% or 138,948 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 17,686 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 88,237 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 2.25% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 1.15M shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated holds 0.33% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 1.35M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 119,438 shares to 466,274 shares, valued at $21.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).