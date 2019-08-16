Cls Investments Decreased Its Stake in Autonation (AN) as Share Value Rose; Colonial Trust Advisors Upped Stake in Bb&T (BBT) by $401,672 as Share Price Rose

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 21,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 1,018 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 22,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 325,417 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500.

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 8,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 118,521 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 109,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 2.47 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 0.69% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Advisor Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 20,418 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 181,500 shares. Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 910 shares. 1.63 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.02% or 74,678 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0.01% or 1,459 shares. Everence Capital Inc owns 22,443 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc has 19,317 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Stearns Fincl Gru owns 38,966 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 380,673 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Investment Counsel stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ellington Management Gp Limited Com holds 6,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pggm Invests owns 942,555 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 10,815 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 14,446 shares. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 22,992 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 50,802 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 20,500 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Company holds 31 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 6.65 million shares. Markel Corporation owns 32,560 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 110,996 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 11,031 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr by 200,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 40,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. 64,462 shares were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J, worth $3.13 million.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $101.56M for 10.45 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.