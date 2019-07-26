Cls Investments Decreased Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding by $1.50 Million; Sandy Spring Bank Has Increased Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake by $501,751 as Shares Rose

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 32,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 813 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 33,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 5.96M shares traded or 90.71% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 9,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,981 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, up from 89,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 4.21 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Hldg (NYSE:MDT) by 3,769 shares to 18,971 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,841 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,508 shares to 3,817 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 13,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.