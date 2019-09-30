Cls Investments Cut Smith A O (AOS) Holding as Shares Declined; As Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Share Value Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Has Increased by $625,600 Its Position

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 19,311 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911,000, down from 27,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 916,850 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 225,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 206,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 34,019 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 24,669 shares to 382,134 shares, valued at $27.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 565,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,179 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LORL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.77 million shares or 0.99% less from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 6,711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc reported 8 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 13,766 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 8,492 shares. Swiss Bank holds 21,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Shannon River Fund Ltd has invested 1.23% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Nuveen Asset Management owns 68,718 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 600 shares. Mhr Fund Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8.53M shares or 22.15% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 10,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 174,236 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 3,843 shares.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.77 million for 22.06 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 299,264 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.23 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cls Llc accumulated 19,311 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 264,262 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 7,001 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 548,647 shares. 209,823 are owned by Citigroup. 90,106 were reported by Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated reported 604,607 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 129,824 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 7,063 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). American Group, a New York-based fund reported 48,874 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 1.26 million shares.