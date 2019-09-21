Cls Investments Cut Holding in Smith A O (AOS) by $378,115; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Wealth Architects Trimmed Position by $355,038

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 19,311 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911,000, down from 27,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 883,083 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 1,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05 million shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.â€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $332.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,321 shares to 162,708 shares, valued at $18.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 29,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Group Llp invested in 0% or 177,117 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 26,354 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 481,730 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Advsr Asset Mngmt has 3,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 8,936 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 299,264 shares. 64,656 were reported by Axa. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0% or 125,846 shares. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 137,777 shares. Marsico Cap Limited reported 102,151 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 7,705 shares. Intll has 48,874 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 184,823 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 137,029 shares stake.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AOS: Temporary Roadblock In China – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like A. O. Smith Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AOS) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating AO Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) on Behalf of AOS Stockholders and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 21,345 shares to 82,141 shares, valued at $24.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 35,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).