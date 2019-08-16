Cls Investments Cut Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $987,753 as Market Valuation Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Charter Trust Company Raised Its Position

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 81.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 17,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 3,826 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220,000, down from 21,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 6.22M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 108,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 97,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39 million shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Windsor Management Lc holds 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 5,475 shares. International Grp Inc holds 1.49% or 6.82 million shares. The Indiana-based Lynch & Assocs In has invested 0.7% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Reilly Finance Ltd Co holds 45,785 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 309,366 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited holds 0.22% or 397,339 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 0.25% or 17,193 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank holds 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 7,301 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 77,166 shares. 216,834 were accumulated by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Prelude Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 9 Biggest Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Altria Group (MO) On Watch Following Report FDA Investigating 127 Reports of Seizures After Vaping – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA proposes new health warnings on cigarette packages – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,733 shares to 6,122 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 47,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Keystone Planning owns 74,551 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.81% stake. Mirador Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 11,778 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma has 0.91% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Mngmt Ltd (Wy) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 962 shares. Westover Advisors Lc holds 68,727 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cumberland Advisors Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,550 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 1.01 million shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Renaissance Investment Group Inc Limited Company stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 173,719 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 1.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).