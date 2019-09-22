Cls Investments Boosted Stake in Sap Se (SAP); As Circor Intl (CIR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut by $9.66 Million Its Stake

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 2316.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 2,707 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370,000, up from 112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.4. About 1.09M shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 20/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Recognized as 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award Winner Finalist; 18/04/2018 – 10Pearls Acquires Kash Solutions, a SAP Ariba Partner; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 16/04/2018 – SAP expects to generate new business in the Middle East as a result of Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” plan, a senior executive told CNBC; 08/03/2018 – SAP: PROBE FOUND PAYMENTS TO GUPTA-RELATED ENTITIES; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 24/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; SAP, Shell Trade Actively; 21/03/2018 – SAP Proposes Diane Greene to Supervisory Board

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 298,642 shares traded or 25.94% up from the average. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C-54C, EST. 56C; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWP) by 81,253 shares to 80,247 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,709 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.15M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

