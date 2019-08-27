Cls Investments Boosted Its Micron Technology (MU) Position; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 15.86% above currents $48.12 stock price. Bristol Myers had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Thursday, February 28 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of BMY in report on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. See Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) latest ratings:

Cls Investments Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 19340.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc acquired 18,954 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 19,052 shares with $787,000 value, up from 98 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $46.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 10.25M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’

Cls Investments Llc decreased Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stake by 37,868 shares to 16,566 valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 17,329 shares and now owns 3,826 shares. Ishares Tr (SHV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 6.93% above currents $42.55 stock price. Micron had 43 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, March 18 report. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 6.26 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.71 billion. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection . It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.