CLPS Incorporation (CLPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation 8 1.26 N/A -0.02 0.00 Globant S.A. 88 5.88 N/A 1.45 72.95

Table 1 highlights CLPS Incorporation and Globant S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0% Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CLPS Incorporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Globant S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. CLPS Incorporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Globant S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CLPS Incorporation and Globant S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0.00 Globant S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Globant S.A.’s consensus price target is $115, while its potential upside is 21.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Globant S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 73.82% of CLPS Incorporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of Globant S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CLPS Incorporation -1.82% -6.9% -34.07% -16.8% -64.47% 123.14% Globant S.A. 0.3% 3.19% 27.83% 55.81% 92.48% 88.21%

For the past year CLPS Incorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Globant S.A.

Summary

Globant S.A. beats CLPS Incorporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.