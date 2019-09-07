CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Comparing side by side

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation 7 1.23 N/A -0.02 0.00 Taoping Inc. 1 1.09 N/A 0.04 15.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CLPS Incorporation and Taoping Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0% Taoping Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 4.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CLPS Incorporation are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Taoping Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CLPS Incorporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taoping Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.8% of CLPS Incorporation shares and 0.5% of Taoping Inc. shares. 73.82% are CLPS Incorporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.32% of Taoping Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CLPS Incorporation -1.82% -6.9% -34.07% -16.8% -64.47% 123.14% Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65%

For the past year CLPS Incorporation has 123.14% stronger performance while Taoping Inc. has -45.65% weaker performance.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.