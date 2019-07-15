CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation 8 1.29 N/A -0.02 0.00 Science Applications International Corporation 75 1.01 N/A 3.18 23.49

Table 1 highlights CLPS Incorporation and Science Applications International Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0% Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 21.2% 5%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CLPS Incorporation. Its rival Science Applications International Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. CLPS Incorporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Science Applications International Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CLPS Incorporation and Science Applications International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0.00 Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Science Applications International Corporation’s potential downside is -4.48% and its consensus price target is $83.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CLPS Incorporation and Science Applications International Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 68% respectively. Insiders owned 73.82% of CLPS Incorporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Science Applications International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CLPS Incorporation 2.7% -24.13% -48.61% 26.84% 0% 198.76% Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% 0.26% 1.07% 4.17% -15.91% 17.25%

For the past year CLPS Incorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Science Applications International Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Science Applications International Corporation beats CLPS Incorporation.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.