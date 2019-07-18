CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Information Technology Services company, CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of CLPS Incorporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.32% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CLPS Incorporation has 73.82% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.32% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have CLPS Incorporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CLPS Incorporation and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CLPS Incorporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.54 2.50 2.65

The potential upside of the competitors is 59.74%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CLPS Incorporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CLPS Incorporation 2.7% -24.13% -48.61% 26.84% 0% 198.76% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year CLPS Incorporation has stronger performance than CLPS Incorporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

CLPS Incorporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, CLPS Incorporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.11 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. CLPS Incorporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CLPS Incorporation’s rivals.

Dividends

CLPS Incorporation does not pay a dividend.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.