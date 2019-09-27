Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Both Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 1.84 N/A -7.16 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3353.84 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Clovis Oncology Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Volatility and Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a beta of 1.81 and its 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.32 beta is the reason why it is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. Its rival TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 199.25% for Clovis Oncology Inc. with consensus target price of $12. TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 271.75% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Clovis Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.