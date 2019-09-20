Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

As Biotechnology companies, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.21 N/A -7.16 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clovis Oncology Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 14.3 and 14.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 149.22%. On the other hand, Replimune Group Inc.’s potential upside is 35.04% and its average price target is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Clovis Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Replimune Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.9%. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.