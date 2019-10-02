Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Both Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 5 -0.02 43.02M -7.16 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 0.00 21.23M -3.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clovis Oncology Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 816,892,315.29% -196.4% -43% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,880,775.33% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 222.58% for Clovis Oncology Inc. with consensus target price of $12. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $185, while its potential upside is 146.93%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Clovis Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.