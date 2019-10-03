Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 5 -0.02 43.02M -7.16 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 20 0.00 7.05M -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clovis Oncology Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 816,892,315.29% -196.4% -43% Rafael Holdings Inc. 34,849,233.81% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 196.30% at a $12 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.3% respectively. About 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.