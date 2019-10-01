Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Both Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 5 -0.02 43.02M -7.16 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.00M -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clovis Oncology Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clovis Oncology Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 803,406,353.30% -196.4% -43% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 74,320,432.54% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. Its rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 205.34% and an $12 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is $15, which is potential 200.60% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Clovis Oncology Inc. looks more robust than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.