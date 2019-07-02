Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 7.40 N/A -7.16 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility & Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.27 beta.

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Clovis Oncology Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, and a 88.93% upside potential. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $15.42, while its potential upside is 259.44%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.4%. 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.