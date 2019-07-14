Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 6.56 N/A -7.16 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Clovis Oncology Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Clovis Oncology Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 118.87% for Clovis Oncology Inc. with average target price of $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.1% respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Clovis Oncology Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.