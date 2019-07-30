Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 5.30 N/A -7.16 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 194.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.94 beta.

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 171.03% for Clovis Oncology Inc. with average target price of $29. Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $3.88, while its potential upside is 8.38%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Clovis Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.