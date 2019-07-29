Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 5.30 N/A -7.16 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 31.17 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clovis Oncology Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $29, and a 171.03% upside potential. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a -17.98% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.