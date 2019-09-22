Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.17 N/A -7.16 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clovis Oncology Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Clovis Oncology Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 153.16% at a $12 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.1%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.