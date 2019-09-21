Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.17 N/A -7.16 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.62 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clovis Oncology Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Clovis Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Athenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 153.16% and an $12 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 40.45% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Clovis Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Athenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.3% respectively. 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.