Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 7.03 N/A -7.16 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 35 5.37 N/A 2.06 18.55

Table 1 demonstrates Clovis Oncology Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. Its rival Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.37% and an $29 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is $38.67, which is potential -6.07% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Clovis Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.