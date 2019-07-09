Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

As Biotechnology businesses, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 7.05 N/A -7.16 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.76 N/A -4.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clovis Oncology Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clovis Oncology Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 67.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Clovis Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Clovis Oncology Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$29 is Clovis Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 103.65%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus price target and a 38.46% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Clovis Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.