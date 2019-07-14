Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

As Biotechnology companies, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 6.56 N/A -7.16 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 200.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$29 is Clovis Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 118.87%.

Roughly 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.