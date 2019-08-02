Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Both Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.05 N/A -7.16 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.38 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility and Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Advaxis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 226.94% for Clovis Oncology Inc. with consensus target price of $29. Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 consensus target price and a -14.93% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Clovis Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.