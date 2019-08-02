Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Reaches $8.66 After 9.00% Up Move; Pinnacle Holdings Has Lowered Its Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Holding

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 1,543 shares as Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 48,755 shares with $2.55 billion value, down from 50,298 last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners now has $6.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 51,895 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c

The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 823,865 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian CancerThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $472.13 million company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $9.44 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CLVS worth $42.49M more.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) stake by 211,422 shares to 311,361 valued at $4.29 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Mdc Holdings (NYSE:MDC) stake by 2,529 shares and now owns 38,467 shares. Hess Midstream Partners was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners had 8 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, February 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, February 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Leuthold reported 6,943 shares stake. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 13,531 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 219,697 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.57% or 310,188 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.35% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 51,886 shares. Financial Corp stated it has 173 shares. Stifel Fin Corp invested in 12,076 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 71,873 shares. Miller Howard Investments Ny invested in 0.46% or 321,336 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 9,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 418,750 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $486,692 activity. Mitchell Kevin J bought $130,283 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $149.17M for 10.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 28,197 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 336 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 29,543 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 619,011 shares. Gamco Et Al invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Exane Derivatives holds 2,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 57,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 159,094 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt invested in 180,537 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Sei Investments Company accumulated 5,874 shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability Co holds 501,724 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $472.13 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.