Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Reaches $7.01 52-Week Low; Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $49 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) latest ratings:

The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.66 target or 5.00% below today’s $7.01 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $382.23M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $6.66 price target is reached, the company will be worth $19.11M less. The stock decreased 21.79% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 3.50 million shares traded or 88.62% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The Company’s Manufacturing segment makes and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Patrick Industries, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Gendell Jeffrey L has 864,825 shares. Essex Inv Management Co Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 59,291 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 15,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Capital Lp stated it has 34,300 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Moreover, Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Ameriprise stated it has 144,635 shares. 120 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Geode Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Tudor Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 14,248 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 1.30 million shares. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Edge Wealth Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.51% or 31,555 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 42,372 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Should Know About Patrick Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patrick Industries (PATK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PATK vs. CBPX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dismal RV Segment Stymies Patrick – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $27 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright maintained Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) rating on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $39 target.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Offer $225 Million of Convertible Senior Notes – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clovis launches $225M convertible debt offering; shares down 11% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) CEO Patrick Mahaffy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 63,277 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr invested in 700 shares. Trexquant Investment L P has invested 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Numerixs Invest Technology invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Samlyn Llc reported 0.22% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Redmile Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 4.56M shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 45,808 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 44,700 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 8,375 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company holds 46,124 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 13,234 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 314,083 shares. Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 91,250 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).