Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Reaches $5.64 After 8.00% Down Move; Eaton Vance Management Lowered By $1.69 Million Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake

The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 2.50M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Eaton Vance Management decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 188,059 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 6.53M shares with $65.20M value, down from 6.71M last quarter. General Electric Co now has $69.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 34.35M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Making Significant Progress on $20B Dispositions Planned for 2018, 2019; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection; 27/03/2018 – VIETNAM’S VIETJET AVIATION AND GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES SIGN $800 MLN CONTRACT FOR PURCHASING AND LEASING 6 AIRBUS A321NEO PLANES – VIETJET; 29/05/2018 – Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare Partner for Next Level Care Coordination; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 09/04/2018 – GE’S NASON: ENERGY STORAGE IS ONE RISK FOR INVESTING IN GAS; 25/04/2018 – BUZZ-General Electric: Shares dropping as Moody’s outlook sours

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Management Limited Co has 24,260 shares. Telos owns 11,978 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gfs Advsrs Llc reported 765,350 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 29,133 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 46,500 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And Company, Texas-based fund reported 36,203 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 29.03M shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 422,540 shares. Goelzer, Indiana-based fund reported 42,521 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 25,308 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 70,500 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny reported 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 7.47M are owned by Chevy Chase Trust. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 58,701 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Eaton Vance Management increased Okta Inc stake by 12,230 shares to 223,960 valued at $18.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 25,380 shares and now owns 165,718 shares. Hudson Ltd was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.05’s average target is 26.57% above currents $7.94 stock price. General Electric had 30 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $14 target. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Monday, March 4 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $11 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12. Daiwa Securities maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Friday, March 15 report.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Uncertainty Remains a Huge Concern – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shaw ups stake in Clovis to 5% – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clovis off 4% premarket on BofA downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clovis secures additional $13M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: MMP, CLVS – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Clovis (CLVS) Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Shares Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $308.18 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.